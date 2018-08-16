× Tennessee professor leaving interim dean job for White House

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee’s interim engineering dean is taking a position with the White House starting next week.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Lynne Parker will be assistant director for artificial intelligence for the Office of Science and Technology Policy. She begins Monday, and her duties will include advising President Donald Trump.

Parker will remain affiliated with UT Knoxville as strategic research adviser for the Tickle College of Engineering and professor of electrical engineering and computer science. The school announced that John Fisher Distinguished Professor Mark Dean will become the interim engineering dean.

UT said in a news release that Parker is widely recognized in the field of distributed multi-robot systems.