Surveillance video captured possible abduction in Oakhaven, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman who was possibly abducted in the 4100 block of Delp Street in Oakhaven Wednesday night.

According to the report, police responded to a complaint call just after 8 p.m.

The complainant said he saw a physical altercation between a man and a woman. During the altercation, the male reportedly forced the woman in the back seat of a light-colored Sedan and fled the scene.

The sedan was last seen travelling southbound on Delp towards Shelby Drive.

After searching the area, officers didn’t locate anyone fitting the complainant’s description.

After further investigation, investigators located video surveillance that captured the incident. The people in the video have not been identified.

Police say, due to the actions shown in the video, they are concerned for the female’s well-being. Although no missing persons report has been

No Missing Persons report has been recently filed relative to a missing female, and no other complaints have been received regarding this incident.

The male is described as an African American, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, thin build. He was wearing dark pants and a light colored shirt.

The female is described as medium build with long shoulder length hair, wearing unknown colored shorts with white shoes.

If anyone can identify the individuals in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or Ridgeway Station at 901-636-4500.