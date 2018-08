× Police: Man found shot to death in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found in the 5500 block of Winchester in Hickory Hill Thursday morning.

Police responded to a suspicious call around 3:30 a.m.

The immediately located the victim’s body. The cause of death was determined to be a homicide from a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.