× Police: Juvenile shot in Frayser, another grazed by bullet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was shot in the 1400 block of Dellwood in Frayser Thursday night, Memphis Police said.

Police responded to the scene around 9 p.m.

The juvenile who was struck was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Another juvenile was grazed by a bullet and treated on the scene.

No suspect information is available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Officers are working a shooting at 1441 Dellwood, EZ Express. One juvenile was struck and transported in non-critical condition to ROH. A second juvenile was grazed and was treated on the scene. No suspect information is available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 17, 2018