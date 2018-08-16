Police: Juvenile shot in Frayser, another grazed by bullet
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was shot in the 1400 block of Dellwood in Frayser Thursday night, Memphis Police said.
Police responded to the scene around 9 p.m.
The juvenile who was struck was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. Another juvenile was grazed by a bullet and treated on the scene.
No suspect information is available.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.