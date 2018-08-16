× Police issue warrant for person of interest in deadly shooting at Marshall County car wash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department has issued a warrant for a person of interest in connection with a murder at a car wash at Moore’s Grocery on Highway 72.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the U. S. Marshals are currently searching for the suspect.

Police say Terrance Hampton was found face down behind the building after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.