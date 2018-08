× Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-40 hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run on I-40 Friday morning.

Memphis Police said the accident happened eastbound on I-40 near Chelsea Avenue.

A witness tells WREG a gray Ford SUV hit the motorcyclist and kept going.

The male motorcyclist is now fighting for his life in the hospital.

No other information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.