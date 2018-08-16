× Memphians show their respect for the Queen of Soul

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just hours after her death, Memphians came out to show their love for the late Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.

Their destination: the singer’s childhood home on Lucy Avenue.

“That’s my girl,” one man said clearly emotional.

He told WREG he was in town to mark the death of Elvis Presley during Elvis Week when the sad news broke early Thursday morning that Franklin had passed away in Detroit. It was then that he said he knew he had to stop by her home to pay his respects.

He wasn’t the only one.

Throughout the morning, a steady stream of people did the same- dancing and singing her hits as they blared from a speaker a neighbor had placed out in the front yard in tribute. They laid flowers on the front porch and took pictures of her home.

Some even left messages like “We love you Aretha” and “Always love, respect yourself” on the boarded up windows of the home.

It was just one way that Memphis showed their love for the Ms. Franklin.

We’re heartbroken to hear that Aretha Franklin has passed away. Born in Memphis, Franklin was an 18-time Grammy-winner and one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, earning RESPECT around the world. We are forever grateful for her enduring legacy. pic.twitter.com/wDkNoufh7a — Beale St. Music Fest (@BealeStMusicFes) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin rose from a small home at 406 Lucy Avenue in Memphis to become the Queen of Soul. Today, we mourn her loss and celebrate the spirit she brought to this world. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) August 16, 2018

