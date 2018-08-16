× Massive auto sales fire injures two Memphis firefighters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two firefighters were injured while battling a massive fire Wednesday afternoon that took fire crews more than an hour to get under control.

When firefighters arrived at Drive for Less Auto Sales on Getwell Road around 3:45 p.m. flames could already be seen coming from the single-story structure. The blaze was reportedly so intense it took the Memphis Fire Department more than roughly 80 minutes to get the flames under control.

One firefighter was taken to St. Francis Hospital for heat exhaustion and a second was treated on the scene and released.

When all was said and done, the building and four vehicles sustained nearly $40,000 in smoke, fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction in the ceiling.