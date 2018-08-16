× Live at 9: Remembering Aretha Franklin & ‘Where No One Stands Alone’

The story behind ‘Where No One Stands Alone’

Elvis Presley’s “Where No One Stands Alone” become even more special this week after it was re-released as a duet with his daughter, Lisa Marie.

It’s the title track on a posthumous compilation of the Elvis’ gospel songs produced by musician Andy Childs.

Remembering Aretha Franklin

Local Memphians are reacting this morning to the news of Aretha Franklin's death. The iconic singer passed away Thursday at her home in Detroit surrounded by family.

This morning WREG spoke with Boo Mitchell, David Porter and James Alexander to get their take on the death of the Queen of Soul.

