Hair dryer recalled due to overheating, explosion fears

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for a brand of hair dryer that could overheat and explode.

The Allure and Allure Pro hair dryers were sold online through Amazon, Walmart, Xtava, Groupon and other websites between October 2014 to just this month.

According to the agency the company who makes the hair dryer has received 193 reports of the dryers overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire. Eighteen people have injured due to the issue.

If you have one of these dryers, stop use immediately and contact Xtava at 877-643-8440 to get a free replacement.