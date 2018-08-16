× Closing arguments begin in Memphis attorney’s rape trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Closing arguments are expected to begin in the trial of a Memphis attorney accused of rape.

The victim said Arthur Horne assaulted and raped her in a home in East Memphis last March.

Court documents said the woman suffered injuries to her face, neck and arms.

The trial got underway Monday and Horne did not testify in his defense.

Horne is a partner at Horne and Wells, LLC. The firm released a statement at the time of Horne’s arrest saying, “The allegations are salacious. The facts will exonerate Mr. Horne and ultimately prove him innocent.”

We’ll let you know what happens.