× Armed carjacking suspect busted by parole officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon wanted in a recent armed carjacking was arrested on Wednesday after his parole officer saw him on the news.

According to police, Jherrick Grimes and another suspect approached a man getting in his car on North Watkins Street. They pointed guns at him and demanded his money. After handing over just $20, the suspects stole the man’s Audi A4 and fled the scene.

Several days later police released surveillance video showing the wanted men to the media. Unfortunately for him, Grimes’ parole officer happened to be watching the news that night and was able to identify him as one of the suspects.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking and two gun-related charges.

Authorities said Grimes in a convicted felon and is on supervised release for a rape conviction from 2009.