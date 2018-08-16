× American flight quarantined in Nashville with Huckabee onboard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight, which included former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, were temporarily delayed in Nashville after a passenger became ill early Thursday morning.

According to CBS News, Flight 1289 landed in Music City with a sick passenger.

A spokesperson for the airport stated the female passenger was cleared to fly but didn’t have the paperwork with her. Other passengers reportedly became concerned after she began talking about her illness during the flight.

The nature of the illness is unknown, but it warranted the plane to be quarantined.

The all-clear signal was given roughly two hours later.

Huckabee tweeted about the incident while on board. He even praised the flight crew for their professionalism.

5 hr red eye flight on @AmericanAir Nashville from LA. On ground for 40 min and now told someone on board is sick & we are being towed to other gate and quarantined until all checked out. Can’t get up to go to bathroom or get off plane. It’s the Russians! I just know it! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 16, 2018

1 hr after landing got to far away gate where @AmericanAir will hopefully get us off this plane! Medical personal at gate. Hope it’s not because I got that straw in CA! pic.twitter.com/g5AJvacyqE — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 16, 2018