AAF to host league-wide training camp in San Antonio

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Alliance of American Football will host its first league-wide training camp in San Antonio beginning January 4, 2019. In preparation for the inaugural season, all eight Alliance teams will descend on “The Alamo City” for final evaluations and the opportunity for players to familiarize themselves with their new teammates, coaches and schemes before first snap on February 9, 2019.

“Since our very first conversation with The Alliance, we knew this would be a positive relationship for our entire city,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We’re pleased to offer all eight teams state-of-the-art training facilities and the city’s support as they work to build their teams’ foundation. When The Alliance convenes in San Antonio for the month of January, we will see a positive economic impact for our great city and San Antonians will have an opportunity to witness a new era in football unfold.”

He added, “We are even more excited to be hosting our very own Alliance San Antonio team and are looking forward to our first game in February. San Antonio is ready.”

“To have the opportunity to launch our inaugural season within the football-rich state of Texas, but more importantly, the dynamic city of San Antonio, is a testament to the passion and commitment this city has for the game we all love,” said Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO, The Alliance. “Training camp serves as another opportunity for players to showcase their talents and pursue their dream of playing professional football. We have assembled an impressive group of accomplished coaches who will have their teams ready to put high-quality football on the field come first snap, and that starts with the work that will take place in San Antonio.”

Alliance training camp will be a month-long showcase of top-flight football by the eight Alliance teams, during which rosters will be trimmed from 75 players to 52. As part of the agreement between The Alliance, Visit San Antonio and the City of San Antonio, The Alliance will conduct all league and team operations at various locations within the city, which will afford the players, coaches and staff access to some of the most modern, advanced and high-tech facilities available to today’s athlete.