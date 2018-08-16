$2,000 reward offered after family’s dog taken in burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. – Investigators are offering a reward of up to $2,000 after a family’s dog was taken during a burglary Wednesday morning.

Drew Latham said his teenage daughter returned to the family’s home on Highway 218 south of Crawfordsville after 11 a.m. and discovered the house had been ransacked.

Latham said the crook or crooks broke in by throwing a brick through a back window.

“Somebody comes in your house, it don’t feel like home anymore,” he said.

Jewelry and electronics were seized along with the family’s prized purebred pitbull named Gypsy.

“Took my dog, her blanket and her food,” Latham said, noting how the suspects completely ignored his other dogs.

“She’s a beautiful female, she had all the good features,” he said.

That’s why Latham believes whoever stole Gypsy had been watching her since sometime after she joined the family a month ago.

“I feel like there was somebody watching us,” Latham said.

“She needs to be here. She misses us, we miss her. Just bring her back.”

If you have information about Gypsy’s whereabouts, you can call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.