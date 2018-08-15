× Woman discoverers contractor exposing himself, watching pornography

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A hired contractor was taken into custody after he reportedly exposed himself while on the job.

According to police, Jason Wilcox was hired by a woman’s landlord to do some tile work in her bathroom last Wednesday.

When she went to go check on him late that night, she discovered he was watching pornography on his phone and touching himself while on the clock. She told the man to leave before backing out of the room, but he apparently refused.

Several minutes later when she returned, he was still exposed.

He finally covered up when officers arrived on the scene. However, police noted that he didn’t have enough time to turn off the video on his phone.

Wilcox was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.