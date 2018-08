× TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of westbound lanes of 385 closed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early morning accident has closed the westbound lanes of Bill Morris Parkway/ Highway 385.

According to initial reports, a car crashed and overturned near mile mark eight around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver’s condition has not been released.

The crashed forced the westbound lanes to close. Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 8 a.m.