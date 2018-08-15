× Tim Mulqueen named first coach of new Memphis USL soccer team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — USL Memphis named Tim Mulqueen as the first head coach in the franchise’s history Wednesday.

Mulqueen has been a coach in major league soccer for more than 20 years, and was a goalkeeper for the United States at the 2005 and 2007 FIFA U-17 World Championships, the 2008 Summer Olympics, and the 2007 and 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cups.

He is also credited with starting the career of soccer legend Tim Howard when Howard was 12.

Memphis’ USL team is set to kick off its inaugural season in spring 2019 and unveil its team logo Sept. 1.