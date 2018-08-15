× Weave thieves steal $20,000 in hair extensions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police sprang into action after thieves stole $20,000 worth of hair extensions from a Lamar Avenue store.

Surveillance video shows three men prying open the door to Beauty Zone wigs around 3:45 Wednesday morning. Police say they used a crowbar to get in.

The men loaded up a few crates and then left. It all took only about four minutes.

Store managers say the thieves took more than 30 packs of long extensions, each one running more than $80. The most expensive extensions stolen cost around $200, they said.

“They know a lot of women like hair so they probably trying to sell it,” customer Sharonda Crawford said.

Christopher Davis, a manager at the shoe store next door, said they’ve never had issues like this in the area.

In fact, a crime map of the area doesn’t show any incidents in the strip mall in the last three months.

Davis said he hurts for his next-door neighbors.

“You lose money, you lose merchandise, you lose your possession, that’s your livelihood,” he said.

Employees say they think the suspects knew their customers, and knew exactly where to go for the most expensive products.

They say they got away in a silver car, possibly a Toyota Camry.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.