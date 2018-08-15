× Neighbors stop group of burglars in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in one North Memphis neighborhood say when they saw a group of burglars break into a house on Leon Place Tuesday afternoon, they weren’t about to let them get away with it.

Katie Askew, 77, said she and her next-door neighbor got a good look at the crooks as they carried items away from the home and both called police.

“I had already been looking out there because I’m nosy and I watch out all the time,” said Askew.

Askew said police got there right away and took four people into custody.

MPD said they spotted, Eric Jones, 23, near the house that had been burglarized and found Demarcus Osby, 21, and two juveniles at a house up the street.

Neighbors said they had all changed their clothes, but they were still able to point them out to officers.

“I got a good look at all of them,” said Askew.

Barbara Mull said the burglars took two 40-inch flat screen TVs, a rifle, a large jar of change, cash and jewelry from her home.

She said police were able to recover everything but the cash.

Mull said the thieves got in through her garage door and ransacked her home.

She is just grateful her neighbors were watching and that no one was hurt.

“We got a neighborhood watch for real. We don’t have a sign — we have neighborhood watch for real,” Mull said.

Mull said police told her the burglars were armed, and the juveniles involved were just 16.

Jones and Osby have both been charged with aggravated robbery.