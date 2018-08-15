× Man accused of touching family member inappropriately at local school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after allegedly touching a young family member inappropriately.

According to reports, the mother discovered her daughter sitting in the car with 23-year-old Mark Dodson, who was smoking marijuana. The mother called police who launched an investigation into the alleged conduct.

During the investigation, police said the teen eventually stated Dodson had acted inappropriately towards her on several occasions. She said during one encounter he exposed himself to her and asked her to touch him, but she refused. He also allegedly rubbed her upper thigh.

The girl told officers she was also abused in a classroom at Havenview Middle School. She was reportedly a student at the school at the time.

The victim said she was scared to tell anyone at the time.

According to the affidavit, Dodson was a SPED teacher and football coach at Havenview, but WREG has not been immediately able to verify that. He is not listed on Havenview’s website.

According to olemisssports.com, Dodson played football for Ole Miss in 2013 and had been the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year, leading Whitehaven to a 15-0 record in 2012.

Dodson was arrested and charged with sexual battery and sexual battery by authority figure.