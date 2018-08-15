Live at 9: Emotional intelligence, Watercooler Wednesday & Dale Watson

Developing emotional intelligence

This time of year parents are focused on helping their children strengthen their academic I.Q., but there’s another type of I.Q. that is just as critical to lifelong success.

Leadership consultant Judy Bell helps her clients develop their E.Q. and has three things you can do to help your kids develop theirs.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Elvis Presley's stepbrothers

For 41 years Memphis has welcomed legions of Elvis fans from around the world, as they pay tribute to the artist and the man. Every year, there seems to be some new nugget we learn about the king of rock and roll, but in all our years here, we never knew of three stepbrothers who lived at Graceland with him.

Meet Billy and David Stanley.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watercooler Wednesday

Steve Conley from Guess FM, Danni Bruns with 98.1 The Max and Todd Demers talk about the Omarosa controversy, the Uber fake vomit claims and Aretha Franlin's health.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with Dale Watson

You know you've got the right stuff when you can claim Willie Nelson as a fan and we're sure Elvis fans will love Dale Watson too. His band will take to the Graceland soundstage Wednesday afternoon and it's the only upcoming show in Memphis before they head out on tour.