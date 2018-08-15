× Grand opening for Cash Saver on South Third set for Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new Cash Saver grocery at 1977 S. Third St. will host a grand opening from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, with a ribbon-cutting at 4:15.

The new store in the Southgate Shopping Center opens after a Kroger closed in that location in February, creating what some residents felt was a food desert in South Memphis. It will be the fifth Memphis-area location for Cash Saver.

Mayor Jim Strickland and City Councilman Edmund Ford Jr. will be on hand for the event, which will feature giveaways and an opportunity to register to win $100 in groceries.