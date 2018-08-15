Does It Work: The Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to making breakfast, Anne Burruss, mother of two, knows exactly what to make her family.

"Kids love pancakes. Love pancakes. Love to make pancakes. Love to eat the batter."

When Anne makes breakfast, she gets her daughter Bailey and son Jack involved.

"It's helpful. The kids can scoop and pour, and we have to share duties."

Anne hopes The Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer is faster than her traditional way and is less of a mess. But more importantly, she said she hopes they can still all do this together as a family.

"I used to do this with my mom. So, it`s important for me to share that with my kids."

It comes with a blenderball wire whisk and has a wide opening for ingredients. The base doubles as a stand. Plus, the measuring lines are printed on the sides so you don't need a measuring cup.

According to the instructions, for best mixing, you're to add the liquid ingredients first. So, Anne filled the bottle with three- fourths cup of water then added one cup of pancake mix. Next, she dropped in the stainless steel blenderball and screwed the bottom base on tight and started shaking.

"Nothing is leaking out of the bottom. Nothing is leaking out of the top."

It was easier than expected for both Anne and the kids.

While we preheated the griddle, Anne opened the bottle to check the batter.

"I think it mixed well. No clumps."

Anne had no problem squeezing out the batter onto the griddle. The Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer also cleaned up in seconds. No issues there. Just soap and warm water.

We then tried a thicker batter. She shook it for twenty seconds and squeezed the batter out onto the griddle.

"It comes out a little bit slower. You still have control over the flow."

Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer, you passed the Does It Work test.