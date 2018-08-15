× Memphis firefighters find cars burglarized overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of those tasked with protecting and serving the city of Memphis became crime victims overnight.

Firefighters at Station 56 on Reese Road near Appling woke up Wednesday morning to find six cars had been broken into.

Authorities said each of the vehicles had a broken window and the crook reportedly got away with two bags.

Not other items were taken.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.