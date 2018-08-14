× Suspect wanted for attacking woman in deadly double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have identified a second suspect wanted for a deadly double shooting near the airport.

A warrant was issued for 30-year-old Shamika Fifer on attempted first-degree murder.

According to police, she and Dave Wooten went to the Garden Inn & Suites in the 3400 block of American Way looking to confront two victims. When they arrived, they saw the female victim and Fifer ran at her with a tire iron.

Hearing the commotion, Brandon Lipsey came out of his hotel room and was met by Wooten. The 25-year-old pointed a gun at Lipsey’s head and pulled the trigger, police said. He then continued to shoot him before turning on the female victim.

Both individuals were rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Lipsey later died from his injuries.

Wooten was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Fifer has been able to evade police. If you know where she is call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.