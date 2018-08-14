× Woman convicted of killing fiance reportedly gets portion of life insurance money

NEW YORK — A woman who pleaded guilty to killing her fiance while paddling the Hudson River is entitled to a portion of his life insurance policy, CBS News reported.

The family of Vincent Viafore had filed a wrongful death lawsuit to prevent Angelika Graswald from collecting $491,000 from his life insurance policies. On Monday, attorneys for Graswald confirmed they had reached a settlement, but the terms of that deal are confidential.

Her lawyer told CBS News that her guilty plea didn’t prevent her from taking some of her finace’s money.

“The criminal plea did not disqualify our client from taking these funds. They still had to prove that she recklessly or intentionally committed this murder, and I think that was going to be a very high bar for them to meet.”

Graswald pleaded guilty in Orange County Court and was behind bars for nearly three years.

Police initially considered Viafore’s death in choppy, frigid waters during the couple’s 2015 kayaking trip an accident. But Graswald made some suspicious comments to investigators, including mentioning that she had removed a plug from the kayak before they put it in the water.

Graswald was questioned for 11 hours and told police she was ambivalent about Viafore’s drowning because they had been in a bad relationship.

“I wanted him dead, and now he’s gone and I’m fine with it,” she said during the interrogation.

Police and prosecutors developed a theory that Graswald, also of Poughkeepsie, plotted to kill Viafore to collect some of his life insurance policies. Graswald initially was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The defense said Viafore’s death was an accident caused by high waves, cold water and alcohol.