Woman charged after brother stabbed in argument between sisters

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A 21-year-old man was stabbed when he intervened in an argument between two of his sisters Monday, police said.

Lakevious Smith was taken to a local hospital and was then transferred to Regional Medical Center in Memphis. He was still there in stable condition Tuesday.

Police said his sister, 27-year-old Shanika Smith-Bailey, showed up to her mother’s house on the 100 block of North 4th and got in an argument with her 16-year-old sister.

It got physical, so Smith intervened, and was stabbed in the fight, police said.

Both sisters were arrested, but the 16-year-old was later released. Smith-Bailey is charged with domestic battery in the third degree.