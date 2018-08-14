× Tigers Patrick Taylor Jr. named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis running back Patrick Taylor Jr. has been named to the watch list for the sixth annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

Taylor led Memphis with 13 rushing touchdowns last season, finishing the year with 157 carries for 866 yards. He tied the single game school record for touchdowns with his four-touchdown performance at Houston in 2017. Taylor appeared in all 13 games for Memphis in 2017, with two starts, and finished second on the team with a 72.2 ypg rushing average.

Taylor also had 19 catches for 148 yards and one touchdown, and his 14 total touchdowns last season trailed only NCAA Consensus All-America honoree Anthony Miller’s 18 touchdowns, which led the nation.

A business management major, Taylor is a two-time all-academic team member and is also a frequent visitor to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital with his Tiger teammates.

For the third consecutive preseason, the Memphis Football program will spend three days on the UofM Lambuth Campus as part of training camp. The team arrives at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and will break the camp Saturday with a 10 a.m. scrimmage that is open to the public.