× Suspect in stolen car stopped after chase through north Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A suspect wanted for auto theft and commercial burglary was stopped Tuesday near the Tate County line after a chase that began in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department said one of their deputies spotted a stolen car and chased the suspect into DeSoto County.

They were able to stop the suspect on Smith Road near the county line. Deputies from Marshall, DeSoto and Tate counties were involved.

This is a developing story.