Suspect arrested in latest CVS robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees were held at knife-point, hundreds of dollars were stolen and two Memphis Police Department cruisers were damaged after a man held up a CVS store at the corner of Stage Road and Covington Pike.

Police say Brandon Albonetti, 23, is looking at robbery and assault charges.

A clerk tells us he was straightening a shelf when Albonetti grabbed him at knife-point and forced him around the 24-hour store.

The suspect eventually got cash out of the registers. Another employee who was hiding called 911.

As Albonetti ran out to his get away car in the parking lot, officer pulled in to stop him.

Broken glass was seen on the ground showing where officers were forced to bust open a window and get him out.

"It was surprising when I heard it,"

Perhaps it was a little more unnerving when customer Blade Echols heard this is the third time in the last three months the place has been hit.

WREG reported on crimes at the store multiple times in the last few years.

Memphis Police released surveillance images showing a man they say held up the same store on June 21 and July 9. They say he took cash from the register both times.

An MPD spokesperson told us Albonetti could possibly be responsible for additional robberies, but for now he's only charged for the latest crime.

One customer has an idea when it comes to keeping patrons and employees safe," It looks like they need to hire a security guard I guess."

What's not clear is why this particular store keeps getting robbed since there are other drug stores nearby.