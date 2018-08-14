× Shelby County officer treated for possible fentanyl exposure

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — An officer was treated for possible fentanyl exposure after he began decontaminating a truck, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Earle Farrell said.

Farrell says undercover officers were decontaminating the truck Tuesday afternoon at Hickory Hill and Winchester.

They had all of their gear on and worked on the car for a couple of hours.

After going to lunch, one of the officers began feeling lightheaded – which is a symptom someone would feel if they were exposed to fentanyl. As a precaution, the officer received IV treatment.

No narcan was administered.

The officer is being transported to Baptist hospital. Farrell says the officer could have also been dehydrated in his protective gear.

Farrell says another officer was exposed to fentanyl last week.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will keep you updated.