Seen on-air: Homebuyer’s Seminar hosted by BancorpSouth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you want to buy a house but worry you can’t afford to?

Then mark your calendar for Saturday, for a seminar that could show you how to receive thousands toward the purchase of a home.

During the event, prospective homeowners will learn how to build up their credit score, the incentives that are available to homebuyers and how much you can afford on your income.

The event will be this Saturday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Direction Christian Church.

To get your tickets, click here.