Pass It On: Woman grieving husband’s death receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many families struggles to make ends meet, but it's almost impossible when the main bread winner is no longer in the picture.

Our play makers are Michael and Judy Williams.

"We're helping Pam Hardin. She's a real good friend of ours. We've known her for years. She recently lost her husband back on July 11 due to a heart attack. We've yet to lay him to rest. That's why we're doing this today, to get him laid to rest properly," they said.

The family is hurting.

Mike Hardin was a hard worker and the main bread winner for the family.

To make matters worse, Michael and Judy said Pam tried to get life insurance on her and her husband the morning he passed away.

It's time to reach for some 'Pass it On' cash.

We're passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

"That'll be a blessing to her," our play makers said.

Moments later, we meet Pam.

She's completely surprised.

"We're here, because we know three weeks ago you lost Mike. We know how much you've been struggling and we just wanted to pass this on to you today," Michael said.

He passed on the cash.

But that's not it. Someone else at WREG knew that we were doing this story and passed on cash as well, making it $700 from WREG.

Pam is overwhelmed.

"It's weird. I mean, I've been with him since I was 12-years-old. He was 11. My whole life. I woke up one morning and found out that he's not going to be there no more," she said.

Pam is having a hard time coping with Mike's sudden death.

Thankfully, she has a daughter and grandson to help shoulder the heavy burden.