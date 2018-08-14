Manhunt Monday: Who killed Michael Malone?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father makes an emotional plea for answers after his son was shot and killed outside his tire shop on Lamar Avenue.

Charles Malone doesn't care about people seeing his tears on his face. He's spent two months waiting for an arrest in his son's murder.

"Whoever did this needs to be off the streets," he said.

Memphis Police say 32-year-old Michael Malone was killed at his tire shop on Lamar Avenue in the middle of the afternoon.

Surveillance video shows a car pulling up to the business and Malone walking up to the car. Seconds later, a man pulls out a gun and opens fire.

Someone driving down Lamar saw what happened and called 911.

"Mike wasn't the type of guy that would argue with anybody or get into it with anybody," Charles said of his son. "When I got to the hospital, guards were out there. The chaplain was out there. When I saw the chaplain, I dropped my head. I knew Mike was dead."

He says his son was shot five times in the back.

"I love Mike. I love all my kids. But for somebody to do Mike like that, that is wrong."

Homicide detectives say they've questioned several people, but non one has been charged.

"I try not to be angry. But sometimes I get angry, and I have to look at his pictures and start smiling," Charles said.

If you know who killed Michael Malone, 32, call Memphis Police at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.