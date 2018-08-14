× Live at 9: Diversity in Memphis, Graceland’s Chapel in the Woods & the ’68 Comeback Special’

Diversity in Memphis

The latest census shows the Bluff City’s population is about 62 percent African American, 31 percent white and 5 percent Latino. But even with all that diversity, recent research shows Memphis neighborhoods are still the most segregated of 52 U.S. cities studied.

Paul Young leads Housing and Community Development in Memphis.

Graceland's Chapel in the Woods

Forget February 14 as international day of love. Memphis has given Valentine's Day some new competition. On Monday, 11 couples were married at Graceland's new wedding chapel.

Home buying seminar

Do you want to buy a house but worry you can't afford to? Mark your calendar for Saturday for a seminar that could show you how to receive thousands toward the purchase of a home.

Tina Pillow is with Bancorp South and Dr. Stacy Spencer is senior pastor of New Direction Christian Church.

The stories behind the '68 Comeback Special'

TV Guide compared it to the Beatles debut on the Ed Sullivan show as an iconic piece of television history and you can have a front row seat to the backstage stories from the making of the "68 Comeback Special."

Steve Binder was the producer and is in town for Elvis Week.