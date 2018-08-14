× Judge denies reduced bond requests from men accused of kidnapping teen

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — The men accused of kidnapping an Olive Branch teen appeared in a Desoto County courtroom on Tuesday.

Juan Andrade and Jason St. Aubin stood side by side before a judge as their court appointed attorneys asked a judge for a reduced bond. The judge ultimately refused, citing the seriousness of the crime and the fact that it could carry up to 30 years in jail if convicted.

Both subjects kept their $600,000 bond.

WREG’s Symone Woolridge said they are scheduled to be back for a possible preliminary hearing next week.

According to police, both Andrade and St. Aubin lured a 14-year-old to Illinois by communicating through a popular gaming app called Discord.

The teen was found safe several days after he was reported missing on August 1. He has since returned home.