Hundreds of items with ties to Elvis Presley sold at auction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gold record, photos and jewelry are among the more than 200 items sold at an auction of memorabilia related to late singer Elvis Presley.

The highest-priced item sold at The Auction at Graceland on Sunday was a 1942 Beretta 9mm pistol given to Elvis as a gift in December 1970. Price tag: $51,250.

The auction took place during Elvis Week, the annual celebration of his life and career. Presley died in Memphis 41 years ago, on Aug. 16, 1977.

Other auctioned items included a yellow gold and blue lapis ring with diamonds and garnets that went for $43,750.

A gold record of Presley’s 1956 album “Elvis Presley” sold for $12,500. Photos of a 1956 concert in Tupelo, Mississippi, netted $8,750

Graceland says the auction brought in $800,000.