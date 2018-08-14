Germantown Trader Joe’s to open in September, company says

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The long-awaited Trader Joe’s market in Germantown will open in early September, company representatives said Tuesday.

The store will announce an exact date Wednesday. Trader Joe’s trademark sign recently went up on Exeter Road.

The Germantown location has been planed since 2015 and has been the subject of a social media campaign to come to the Memphis area.

The store is hiring now, and is looking for people in the area who are passionate about food, the company representative said.

The new store is accessible via MATA Route 50, which goes from downtown to Poplar and Exeter.