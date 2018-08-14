× Former Hernando employee charged with child sex crime

HERNANDO, Miss. — A former City of Hernando employee is charged with sex crimes involving a child.

James Michael Richardson was arrested on Aug. 9. He is charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and contempt of court.

He formerly worked for the Parks Department for City of Hernando.

The Hernando Police Department says this is still an ongoing investigation and they are looking into the possibility of other possible complaints.