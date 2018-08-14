× FDA recalls two thyroid medications

The FDA is recalling two thyroid medications because of potential problems with an ingredient.

The medication is Levothyroxine and Liothyronine in doses of 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg.

The FDA says the Chinese maker of one of the ingredients in the drugs was found to have deficient manufacturing practices in a 2017 inspection.

Patients taking the recalled medicines should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product, the FDA said.