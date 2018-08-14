× Durham says bus driver followed procedure after dropping kids off at random stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The community is demanding answers after a school bus driver dropped a group of middle school students off more than four miles from where they were supposed to be.

Treadwell Middle School students say a fed-up driver ditched them after school in a random Binghampton neighborhood.

Alayla Wright was one of those students who ended up miles away from where she was supposed to be Monday afternoon. She says their substitute bus driver didn’t know where he was going and then got agitated with how some kids were acting.

“They were loud and like, shouting and screaming,” Wright said.

She says the driver ultimately forced some of them to leave and threatened them not to tell anyone.

“We didn’t want to get off there, but we needed to,,” she said.

Witness John Grimes contacted police, saying he saw the bus driver drop off several children in front of his house on Nathan Avenue, then drive away. He saw a parent of one of the children drive up and take them to the Tillman police station.

Grimes says he knew something was wrong when he saw the kids dropped off at the corner.

“There was crying, some of them were screaming,” he said.

From there, a Shelby County Schools representative helped get children back home, police said.

However, that’s not the story Durham Bus Services told WREG on Tuesday.

In a statement, Durham said “the driver stayed with the bus and followed proper protocol in contacting the dispatch office regarding the stop. The students exited the bus on their own accord.”

Becoming a Durham driver is a rigorous process. Prior to employment, all Durham applicants must pass multiple pre-screening checks that include: Criminal background check, motor vehicle record review, DOT pre-employment drug screen, and DOT medical examination—all conducted by third parties. Driver training is comprised of 20 hours in the classroom, 20 hours behind-the-wheel, monthly safety meetings, ongoing refresher training and annual behind-the-wheel driver evaluations.

Eleven other students on the bus were taken to the correct stop.

When police located the bus at Overton Crossing and Woodlawn Terrace around 5:30 p.m., the driver was reportedly driving another bus load of students home.

Grimes says regardless of the situation, he can’t imagine someone leaving children by themselves like that.

“Those were somebody else’s children. That just lets me know some people don’t care about children, but I do.”

Shelby County Schools released the following statement:

Several students from Treadwell Middle were dropped off before their assigned bus stops yesterday afternoon. All students were safe; however, the matter remains under investigation. Student safety is our top priority, and we will always take appropriate action when bus safety procedures are not followed. The driver of this route has been removed while the matter is investigated further.

We’re pressing for more complete answers after getting these statements.