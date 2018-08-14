× Drunk driver accused of causing multi-car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after sending at least four others to the hospital while driving drunk.

According to police, Ismail Yero was heading eastbound on East Raines Road early Monday morning when he crossed the double yellow line and hit another vehicle. He then continued traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a second vehicle.

All three drivers along with at least two passengers were rushed to the Regional Medical Center. The extent of the other driver’s injuries prevented them from giving statements to police, officers said.

A 49-year-old passenger was also listed as being in critical condition.

Yero was charged with DUI, public intoxication, reckless driving, vehicular assault, aggravated assault, traveling in opposing traffic and financial responsibility.