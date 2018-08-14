× City Watch alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen getting on the school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Jordan Jackson was last seen exiting Mase School and getting on the school bus around in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:35 p.m.

Jackson’s aunt says he was never dropped off after school. The family has gone to every stop on the bus route, but they can’t find him.

He’s described as a 4-foot-10, 160 pounds with a medium complexion. His dreaded hair was in a bun.

He was wearing a black shirt, grey pants, a grey backpack and black glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts an call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.