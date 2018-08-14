× Brothers accused of picking up woman, raping her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two brothers have been charged after they were accused of raping a woman at a hotel on Airways Boulevard.

The victim told police she agreed to meet a man she knew as “Casino” at a hotel for sex. When he picked her up, there were two other men with him. She said she initially got into the car but later told the men she didn’t want to go to the hotel and asked them to drop her off.

The group ultimately were seen on surveillance video entering a hotel room in the 2700 block of Airways Boulevard.

According to reports, the men tried repeatedly to get her to have sex with them but she refused. That’s when one of the men allegedly pulled her onto the bed and raped her.

At the time, one of the suspects reportedly had a gun.

Thirty minutes later, all three men were captured on surveillance video leaving the room. They were followed several minutes later by the woman.

Police said the woman had bruising and scratches on her body when she reported the incident to authorities.

During the course of the investigation, authorities identified two of the suspects as Calvin “Casino” Robinson and his brother Courtez Robinson. The room was rented by Courtez Robinson but the cost was split between the two men.

When asked about it, Courtez Robinson told police he split the cost to “help” the victim who he thought was in a bad situation with another man. He confirmed he was in the room, but denied raping the woman.

Both men were charged with aggravated rape.

WREG is working to identify the third suspect.