AMBER ALERT: Infant taken by dad after he reportedly threatened to kill child, mom

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A statewide Amber Alert has been activated for an infant who was allegedly taken by her biological father and police believe she is in serious danger.

According to police it all started when the biological father, Danny Trent Barrows, became involved in a physical disturbance with the child’s mother. He stabbed the woman in the leg and then beat her, Washington County authorities said.

The suspect then threatened to kill both mother and child, and even held a knife to the child’s body.

Barrows then dumped the child’s mother on the side of the road and drove off in a brown 2005 Dodge Stratus. Authorities said the car is displaying a fictitious Arkansas disabled tag of 300005.

The child – Ivy Kay Barrows – was last seen wearing a white onesie with blue and purple flowers. She was sitting in a gray and pink car seat.

If you see either of them, call police immediately.