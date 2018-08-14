× Additional suspects arrested following ATV incident downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned two more suspects have been taken into custody after several individuals were allegedly driving ATV’s and dirt bikes recklessly in the downtown area over the weekend.

According to police, one of the ATV riders was Precious Ballentine.

Officers said they were responding to several complaints from Tom Lee Park, Beale Street and Mud Island on Sunday concerning the dirt bikes when they spotted Ballentine traveling southbound on Danny Thomas. They stopped her near E.H. Crump Boulevard and took her into custody.

She was charged with violation of financial responsibility law, no drivers license, reckless driving and violation of vehicle registration.

The second suspect, Angelica Deener, was taken into custody in the same area.

Officers said Deener was initially at B.B. King and Beale Street blocking officers from conducting traffic stops on the individuals riding the dirt bikes. Several minutes later, she arrived at Danny Thomas and Crump and started calling other ATV riders after noticing officers were trying to take one individual into custody at that location.

Deener was asked for her license on the scene, but refused to comply saying officers had no right to pull her over. Police then asked for her to step out of her Chevrolet Tahoe, but again she refused and even began to drive away.

They were able to get her to stop and took her into custody. While arresting her, officers said they found marijuana in the car. She was charged with possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, no drivers license and violation of financial law.

On Monday, WREG reported that another suspect, George Joy, was also taken into custody.

According to police, Joy was obstructing traffic at Main Street and A.W. Willis Avenue when officers tried to pull him over. He was able to maneuver around the officer’s cruisers and took off. He eventually came to a stop at the Shell gas station in the 400 block of Main Street where he ended up trying the maneuver again. This time he hit one of the squad cars and went flying off the ATV.

He reportedly had drugs in his possession when he was taken into custody.

In all, officer said there were at least 10 riders on Sunday. They say the estimated damage to the turf in Tom Lee Park is $3,500.

Memphis Police said additional patrols will take place in the area.