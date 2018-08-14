13-year-old boy attacked by dogs while walking to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy said he was charged by two dogs while walking to school Monday.

The boy told investigators that one of the dogs, a brown retriever, bit him on the leg and then knocked him to the ground after he had gotten free.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on Novarese Avenue.

Several weeks ago, a man who asked not to be identified told WREG he had an encounter with one of the same dogs.

“The dog came around and attacked me right there at the fence line, and as I backed up, the dog kept on advancing to me,” he said.

He wasn’t bitten, he said, only because he got hold of a piece of metal and was able to scare the dog off.

“It didn’t bite me, but if I hadn’t had the metal in my hand, it definitely would’ve,” he said.

In Monday’s attack, police said it was a neighbor who intervened and frightened the dogs with a stick.

“It’s gonna eat one of these kids one day if something’s not done quickly.”

WREG knocked at the home of the people neighbors say the dogs belong to, but no one answered.

Police said the dogs were picked up by animal control.