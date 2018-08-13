Victim in possible Helena-West Helena murder-suicide was pregnant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Phillips County investigators are working to find out exactly what kind of weapon was used in a possible murder-suicide that happened on Sunday.

It all started with a strange 911 call Sunday morning.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department says Cornell Henry, 38, called saying he was going to commit a murder.

Sheriff Neal Byrd knows Henry personally and is surprised by all of this.

"My knowledge of this gentleman always has been a person that I know. I didn't know of any mental issues or anything, but he was a person of good character," he said.

Byrd said the 911 call only lasted a couple of minutes before it was cut off.

When police responded to the emergency, they decided to look into the river where they spent hours pulling a white car out of the water.

Not only did police find Henry with gunshot wounds, they also found his 19-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Cherrkisha Jones.

Police say an argument maybe the cause of the murder, but they are still looking into other possible motives.

"They may have had a disagreement about some issue about the female may have been dating someone else," Sheriff Byrd said.

Investigators are also searching a wallet believed to be Henry's that was left near shore.

This case is a shocking one that the sheriff says he hasn't seen in his four terms in office.

"This is something that has really traumatized the community. Never would we have expected anything like this to happen," Sheriff Byrd said.

He says several departments have been working hour by hour to bring closure to both families.