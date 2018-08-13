× Tunica County rehires deputy accused of forcing sex on another deputy

TUNICA, Miss. — Tunica County has rehired a sheriff’s deputy previously accused of forcing another deputy to have sex with him.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office recently rehired Eugene Bridges, The Associated Press reported.

Bridges was one of three employees fired three years ago by the sheriff’s office.

Chief Deputy Randy Stewart said Bridges was fired “due to services not needed any longer,” not because of the allegations. Stewart declines comment on the allegations or the outcome of any investigation.

A female deputy no longer employed by Tunica County claimed Bridges threatened to fire her if she didn’t repeatedly have sex with him.

Bridges was rehired as a commander, the title he held when fired.

No criminal charges were filed, and the sheriff’s office would not allow an interview with Bridges.